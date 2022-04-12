WWE Event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Set for September 3rd

WWE has announced its first major stadium event from the UK will take place Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

News of this event was first reported by WrestleVotes last month.

Principality Stadium is home to the Wales National Rugby Union team. The state-of-the-art venue has a max capacity of approximately 78,000 people for boxing events.

The (unnamed) Principality Stadium event will make WWE’s 5th stadium show of the year, following:

Royal Rumble (The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis)

Elimination Chamber (Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia)

WrestleMania (AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX)

Money in the Bank (Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada)

A press release sent in to SEScoops includes comments from WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events, the Welsh Government Minister for Economy and the Principality Stadium Manager:

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

“Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA,” said Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething. “This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

“We’re extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium’s reputation as a world-class venue,” said Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager. “Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivaled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff.”