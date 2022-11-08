WWE Announces First WarGames Match for Survivor Series

WWE has announced the first WarGames match for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event on November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss made their way to the ring during this week’s edition of RAW. Belair defeated Bayley of Damage CTRL in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel this past Saturday.

Bliss and Asuka lost the Women’s Tag Team Championships back to Damage CTRL at the premium live event a handful of days after winning them in the main event of the Halloween edition of Raw last week.

The EST called out Damage CTRL and said that their rivalry is far from over. Damage CTRL came to the entrance ramp and Dakota & IYO boasted about winning the titles at Crown Jewel. Alexa Bliss pointed out that Nikki Cross interfered in the match and that is the only reason they won on Saturday.

Asuka and IYO SKY then had a shouting match in the ring. The Empress of Tomorrow shouted WarGames and a brawl broke out. Nikki Cross joined Damage CTRL for the attack and seemingly is now a part of the group. Cross attacked both Bayley and Bianca Belair in a non-title match a couple of weeks ago on Raw but all is forgiven in times of war.

Damage CTRL was later ringside for Nikki Cross’ match against Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship. Nikki defeated Dana to win the title, only to throw it in the trash a few minutes later backstage.

WWE made the match official during official on social media and released a graphic for the match. Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross will need to add one more female superstar to their team before November 26th.

Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss are tasked with finding two teammates before Survivor Series: WarGames.