WWE Logo
HomeNews
News

WWE Announces Three New Raw & SmackDown Tour Dates

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has announced three new live event dates for September 2025, bringing Raw and SmackDown to fans across the United States.

New Tour Dates:

  • Friday, September 19 – SmackDown (Toledo, Ohio – Huntington Center)
  • Monday, September 22 – Raw (Evansville, Indiana – Ford Center)
  • Friday, September 26 – SmackDown (Orlando, Florida – Kia Center)

Ticket Information:

  • General Sale: Friday, August 8 at 10am local time
  • Presale: Wednesday, August 6 at 10am through Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local
  • Presale Code: WWETIX
    Platform: Ticketmaster

The announcement includes WWE’s expansion into mid-market cities like Toledo and Evansville, while maintaining presence in major markets such as Orlando. All tickets are available through Ticketmaster with the exclusive presale offering early access for fans.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News