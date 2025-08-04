WWE Announces Three New Raw & SmackDown Tour Dates

WWE has announced three new live event dates for September 2025, bringing Raw and SmackDown to fans across the United States.

New Tour Dates:

Friday, September 19 – SmackDown (Toledo, Ohio – Huntington Center)

Monday, September 22 – Raw (Evansville, Indiana – Ford Center)

Friday, September 26 – SmackDown (Orlando, Florida – Kia Center)

Ticket Information:

General Sale : Friday, August 8 at 10am local time

: Friday, August 8 at 10am local time Presale : Wednesday, August 6 at 10am through Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local

: Wednesday, August 6 at 10am through Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local Presale Code: WWETIX

Platform: Ticketmaster

The announcement includes WWE’s expansion into mid-market cities like Toledo and Evansville, while maintaining presence in major markets such as Orlando. All tickets are available through Ticketmaster with the exclusive presale offering early access for fans.