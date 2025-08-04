WWE Announces Three New Raw & SmackDown Tour Dates

WWE has announced three new live event dates for September 2025, bringing Raw and SmackDown to fans across the United States.
New Tour Dates:
- Friday, September 19 – SmackDown (Toledo, Ohio – Huntington Center)
- Monday, September 22 – Raw (Evansville, Indiana – Ford Center)
- Friday, September 26 – SmackDown (Orlando, Florida – Kia Center)
Ticket Information:
- General Sale: Friday, August 8 at 10am local time
- Presale: Wednesday, August 6 at 10am through Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local
- Presale Code: WWETIX
Platform: Ticketmaster
The announcement includes WWE’s expansion into mid-market cities like Toledo and Evansville, while maintaining presence in major markets such as Orlando. All tickets are available through Ticketmaster with the exclusive presale offering early access for fans.