WWE’s Argument On Why Sami Zayn Lost At Elimination Chamber

Many fans are still confused and angry about WWE‘s decision to not pull the trigger on Sami Zayn and have him lose to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on this in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He explained the company’s internal argument on why this is the right move.

Meltzer mentioned how Sami Zayn’s story coming off of his match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 has been a huge success. The officials asked how it would affect the ratings if he ended up defeating Reigns:

“The argument was that the ratings Zayn is drawing are in conjunction with being linked with the Bloodline, and would he draw television viewers away from storyline?

But the argument is that they could do that and the storyline continues particularly with the Usos and Sikoa along with Reigns now trying to eliminate Zayn, which should be the storyline now as well.”

The Bloodline continues to be the top merchandise seller for WWE. At the same time, Cody Rhodes is very hot as well.

Sami Zayn was unable to defeat Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 18.

The post-Elimination Chamber Raw then saw Zayn proposing an alliance to Kevin Owens to take down The Bloodline. Owens however, refused this offer.