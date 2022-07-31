WWE under Vince McMahon was known to try and erase stars from history whose legacy was deemed damaging for the company. It’s ironic that Mr. McMahon himself seems to be getting the same treatment.

The chairman was accused of having an affair with an ex-WWE employee earlier this month. He was reported to have paid her $3 million for an NDA.

This revelation triggered an internal investigation. Mr. McMahon was forced to retire from all his WWE positions last week after more NDAs were discovered, totaling $12 million in settlements.

Vince McMahon Erased?

SummerSlam 2022 was the first WWE Pay-Per-View after the chairman’s retirement. Among other things, it featured a match between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin.

What’s worth mentioning is that the video package that aired before the bout showed McAfee’s interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 38. However, it avoided showing Vince McMahon.

PWinsider further reported that the office which was built as Vince’s Office backstage before his exit was simply listed as the CEO office at SummerSlam.

There was a separate office for Triple H with a ‘Paul Levesque’ sign. All the old signs that would have featured McMahon’s name were nowhere to be found on the latest WWE show.

What do you think about WWE purposefully avoiding the mention of Vince McMahon at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.