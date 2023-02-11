WWE Bringing Back Movie Parody Trailers for WrestleMania 39 (Rumor)

WrestleMania is going Hollywood once again, and the WWE is bringing back one of its most popular promotional ideas from years gone by.

WrestleMania 39 will be the first event of its name hosted in Los Angeles since WrestleMania 21 in 2005, which leaned heavily into the fact that the show was airing from Hollywood.

In the lead-up to the 2005 event, WWE aired several parody trailers featuring WWE talent don roles from some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

According to Wrestle Votes, WWE is in the process of filming similar parody trailers for this year’s event, with names like The Miz, Drew McIntyre, the Street Profits, and others attached.

I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new “movie parody” promos similar to those from WrestleMania 21. Miz, McIntyre, Sheamus, Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 10, 2023

There’s no word on which movies WWE plans on parodying as part of their latest promotional campaign for WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39

The card for WWE’s biggest two nights of the year is coming together, and will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes earned the title match by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match, while Women’s Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will take on the winner of next week’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Matches rumored for WrestleMania 39 include Logan Paul Vs. Seth Rollins and United States Champion Austin Theory Vs. John Cena.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1 and April 2, making the fourth WrestleMania in a row to take place over two nights.