Updated Betting Odds for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is just days away and we’ve got an updated look at the betting odds for each match.

The event takes place this Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Over 65,000 fans will be on hand for WWE’s first UK stadium show in over 30 years.

Here are the current betting odds for WWE Clash at the Castle, courtesy of Bet Online. We’ll update this article as the betting lines shift and the betting lines are finalized.

Roman Reigns is favored (-170) to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre (+130).

Liv Morgan is favored (-450) to retain the SmackDown Women’s championship against Shayna Baszler (+275).

Gunther is a strong favorite (-600) to retain the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus (+350).

Seth Rollins is a slight favorite (-180) to defeat Riddle (+130) in their grudge match.

Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are the favorites (-500) against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka (+300).

Keep it locked to SEScoops this weekend, as we’ll be covering WWE Clash at the Castle from all angles, including results and news coming out of the event.