WWE Clash at the Castle: Matches, How to Watch

The card for Clash at the Castle has been finalized following Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.

As of this writing, there are six matches confirmed for WWE‘s first UK stadium show in 30 years. Here’s the final card for WWE Clash at the Castle:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Edge and Rey Mysterio with Dominik

How to Watch

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place this Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK.

The event streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.