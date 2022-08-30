Tuesday, August 30, 2022
WWE Clash at the Castle: Matches, How to Watch

By Anutosh Bajpai
Clash At The Castle
The card for Clash at the Castle has been finalized following Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.

As of this writing, there are six matches confirmed for WWE‘s first UK stadium show in 30 years. Here’s the final card for WWE Clash at the Castle:

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
  • SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus
  • Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky
  • Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
  • The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Edge and Rey Mysterio with Dominik

How to Watch

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place this Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK.

The event streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

How WWE Can Book Itself Out of a Corner with Reigns vs. McIntyre at Clash at the Castle
