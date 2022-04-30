WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Information Released

During this week’s tour of the United Kingdom, WWE officially announced the rumored stadium show for the country later this year.

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3rd at Principality Stadium. Tickets for the event will officially go on sale on Friday, May 20th. However, there will be a pre-sale on Wednesday, May 18th. Sign up to get alerted of the pre-sale by clicking here.

WWE and Principality Stadium issued the following press release concerning the show:

“STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) revealed the name of its first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years as WWE Clash at The Castle, emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“Tickets for WWE Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20. To learn more about registering for an exclusive presale opportunity beginning Wednesday, May 18, please click here.

“The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

“For more information over the coming weeks visit www.wwe.com.

“For more information on Clash at The Castle at Principality Stadium, sign up to our mailing list here.”

First WWE U.K. Stadium Show Since 1992

The British Bulldog defeats Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1992.

As the press release above indicates, this is the first WWE stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium. That event was main evented by a Intercontinental Championship match between Bret “Hitman” Hart and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

Make sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.