WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes’ In-Ring Return at Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes will be making his return to the ring at the WWE Royal Rumble event.

WWE confirmed the news on Monday’s Raw where they aired a video package that showed the rehab that Cody has been doing since suffering a torn pec several months ago. It also included clips of him in the hospital and rehab at the Nightmare Factory near his home in Atlanta.

Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, was also interviewed. He vowed to deliver on his promise of becoming a World Champion in WWE. The first step in that direction is by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes is Back

BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023

WWE pushed Rhodes as a top star from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star.

However, he was sidelined following his Hell In A Cell match with Rollins due to a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered heading into the match. Rhodes underwent surgery for his injury and was sidelined for most of 2022.