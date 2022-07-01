WWE Considering Calling Up Another NXT Star For Main Roster

The Bloodline could be getting another member if WWE goes through with calling up WWE NXT’s Solo Sikoa.

Fightful Select reported today that as recently as this week, there have been serious discussions about bringing up to the main roster.

It’s unclear which brand he could be on as his brothers, The Usos, and cousin Roman Reigns are technically on both WWE Raw and SmackDown due to them holding the Undisputed WWE Universal and Tag Team Titles.

As previously reported, WWE is also considering calling up fellow NXT stars Sanga and Xyon Quinn. In the case of Quinn, WWE management sees him as the total package.

Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is the son of Rikishi and the younger brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He signed with WWE last year.

While speaking with BT Sport last month, Sikoa revealed that before making his NXT TV debut, WWE considered putting him with The Usos on SmackDown. He admitted he was hesitant about it, but they put him in NXT instead.

Solo explained the reason for being hesitant is due to him wanting to stand out on his own and not just be known as The Usos’ brother.