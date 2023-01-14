WWE Continues to Tease Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Titles

The era of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships is coming to an end according to last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles were unified when The Usos (SmackDown) defeated RK-Bro (Raw) on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown.

No other Superstars have held the titles, and the Usos have retained them against the likes of Hit Row, the Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle.

SmackDown

During this week’s SmackDown, a number-one contenders tournament was set up to determine the next challengers to The Usos.

It was announced that the Banger Bros. (Sheamus and Drew McIntyre) will face the Viking Raiders in the first round of the tournament next week.

This tournament will determine the next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, not the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Raw

This week’s SmackDown seemingly confirmed plans to split the titles, but talk of a split first began with this week’s Raw.

In the main event, the Judgment Day went the distance in a gauntlet match to become the number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

The show ended with Jimmy and Jey having a face-off with Finn Balor‘s faction, and raised only their Raw Tag Team gold.

On commentary, Kevin Patrick repeatedly stated that the match would determine the next challengers for the Raw Tag Team titles.

It remains unclear as to when this title match will take place.