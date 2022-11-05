WWE Crown Jewel Match Order Revealed

WWE Crown Jewel is quickly approaching and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal production listing.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will headline the show. To even things up, Logan’s brother, Jake, has been brought in for the show to be in the corner of Logan to make sure The Bloodline isn’t a factor in the finish of the match.

There are a total of four title matches on this card. There are no titles expected to change hands, according to the final betting odds released. The event starts with the Kickoff show at 11 AM EST and the main card at 12 PM EST.

WWE Crown Jewel Match Order

The current scheduled match order for WWE Crown Jewel this afternoon is as follows:

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match.

The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Last Woman Standing Match.

Bray Wyatt segment.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul with Jake Paul.

H/T: PWInsider