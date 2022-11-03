WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be the 4th Crown Jewel event for the company; it originated in 2018.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Thomas Lowson and Robert Lentini have assembled to provide our official WWE Crown Jewel predictions.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Thomas Lowson: Arguably the easiest match to predict, and that’s not knocking Paul who has proven to be impressive since arriving in WWE. But it’s of course going to be Roman Reigns winning. Maybe a story of Paul has him on the ropes, and has earned a modicum of respect from the Tribal Chief. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Robert Lentini: Roman Reigns is closing in on a ridiculous 800 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he sure as hell isn’t losing the title to Logan Paul. The 27-year-old has been impressive in his two matches thus far in the company but he’s not the superstar to dethrone the Tribal Chief. Logan will get in his one lucky shot for a near fall and may even kick out of a Superman Punch. However, the Head of the Table will be too much for Logan and Roman’s incredible reign will continue after Crown Jewel. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Andrew Ravens: There’s no way that Paul is winning this match, but the way that WWE has built him up with the whole ‘I just need one lucky shot’ was a good attempt at it. Reigns should beat him in a short match because Reigns, WWE’s biggest star, should be able to beat Paul, who has only worked a handful of matches, in no time. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match)

Thomas Lowson: McIntyre has been on the serious back-foot in this feud, and really has been since losing at Clash at the Castle. With WWE eager to please the Saudi crowd, Expect McIntyre to get the win in Riyadh. Kross has firmly established himself back in WWE, now it’s time for Drew to get a win. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Robert Lentini: Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross battled in a Strap match at Extreme Rules. Kross escaped with the victory after Scarlett interfered. Drew attacked Karrion in the parking lot on SmackDown and cost Kross a spot in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the #1 contender for the IC Title. I’m not quite sure if the Karrion Kross experiment is working on SmackDown but I don’t think it is time to hand him a loss. McIntyre deserves a big win as well but I think it will have to come at another date. (Prediction: Karrion Kross)

Andrew Ravens: With Kross already beating McIntyre and the cage supposedly keeping Scarlett from interfering, Kross should take a loss with McIntyre getting the win. They’ve done a nice job of building up this feud, but I think it’s time to move on with the babyface getting his revenge. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Consensus: Split

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

Thomas Lowson: This is far more tricky than you’d first think. On the one hand there’s the Usos, who have continued to dominate, and from an initial glance, this should just be another walk in the park. After all, the Brawling Brutes have hardly had their number. But with the story of Jey Uso getting so much attention, I’m going to predict the long-awaited title change. It’ll get the belts off the Usos, continue the divide in the Bloodline and the Brutes deserve a big win. (Prediction: The Brawling Brutes)

Robert Lentini: The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) are out for revenge after The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus on a recent episode of SmackDown. I just think Jimmy and Jey will get back to their “Ucey” ways at Crown Jewel and retain the titles. If not, the internal friction between Bloodline members will only get worse. (Prediction: The Usos)

Andrew Ravens: Although this has the potential to be the best match of the show, I don’t see a title change happening. Until Reigns gets closer to dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, The Usos will remain champions. (Prediction: The Usos)

Consensus: Split

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Thomas Lowson: Maybe I’m in the minority, but I’m starting to grow tired of Belair on top. Perhaps it’s the old adage that the face challenger chasing the title is better than the face champion. Personally, I’m rooting for Bayley in this, but I doubt it’ll happen. Especially with the Last Woman Standing match. Wait until a triple threat (likely Belair, Bayley and Nikki Cross) for the title change, meaning Belair doesn’t take the pin. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Robert Lentini: Bianca Belair successfully defended the title against Bayley in a Ladder match last month at WWE Extreme Rules. Their rivalry has been going on for some time now and a Last Woman Standing match is the perfect stipulation to settle it. The Role Model will defeat Belair this time around and potentially set up a feud with a returning Becky Lynch. Damage CTRL’s attack on Becky is the storyline reason she has missed time while recovering from a shoulder injury. (Prediction: Bayley)

Andrew Ravens: This should be fun, but unless there is outside interference, I don’t see a title change happening on this show. Belair already beat Bayley, and this looks to be the blowoff match of the feud. Belair should retain. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Consensus: Split

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Thomas Lowson: Little interest in this one to be honest. Both men are big and can do big moves. After seeing them repeatedly trade blows though, I’m curious as to how Crown Jewel will be different. (Prediction: Braun Strowman)

Robert Lentini: Omos and Braun Strowman have both been dominant as of late, seemingly defeating multiple enhancement talents on a weekly basis. They will battle at Crown Jewel to determine who the real giant is in the company. WWE seems to be rebooting their push for Omos, so I think the Nigerian Giant will get the victory with some outside interference from MVP. (Prediction: Omos)

Andrew Ravens: I think Braun should go over here because I don’t see what WWE officials do in Omos aside from the guy being really tall. Braun is a better promo and wrestler with the plus of being used as a title contender. Keep it short and to the point, and let’s move on. (Prediction: Braun Strowman)

Consensus: Split

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

Thomas Lowson: Perhaps the match I’m most interested in. Plenty has been said about Karl Anderson’s status for the show, but from all accounts, it looks like he’s locked in for Crown Jewel. I imagine Rhea Ripley will again try and be the difference maker, and WWE have certainly been making it clear that while she’s around, the Judgment Day have the advantage. I wouldn’t be too surprised if we see a female Superstar align with the O.C. (possibly Raquel Rodriguez going by recent Live events.) (Prediction: The O.C.)

Robert Lentini: The Judgment Day tried to recruit AJ Styles to the group and attacked him when he declined. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson made their triumphant return to the company and reunited The OC to battle The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley has been the x-factor in this feud and has gotten the better of Gallows on back-to-back episodes of RAW. The OC are trying to find an equalizer to combat Rhea Ripley and it will be interesting to see who that is. The OC defeat Judgment Day and a mystery superstar prevents Rhea from interfering at Crown Jewel. (Prediction: The O.C.)

Andrew Ravens: As much as I would like to see WWE keep Judgment Day strong, I don’t see WWE beating Anderson and Gallows so early on in their return to the company, especially with a renewed push for Styles. The babyfaces go over, although I can see Judgment Day getting their revenge after the match. (Prediction: The O.C)

Consensus: The O.C.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Thomas Lowson: The long-awaited sequel to their match from Royal Rumble 2022, and what I believe could be the match of the night. Will it be long? No. Physical? Yes! What’s made this feud so great is that unlike before, it isn’t rushed, and is free from distractions. No MVP. No Heyman. No Roman Reigns looming over it. This is simply Brock and Bobby. Personally, I’m predicting a Lesnar win, and the door to be open for a rubber match. WrestleMania Fight Pit anyone? (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Robert Lentini: Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble in January but that was because Roman Reigns interfered in the match. Lesnar cost Lashley his United States Championship by attacking The All Mighty before his title defense against Seth Rollins. I predict that this will be pure carnage for about five minutes and The Beast Brock Lesnar will emerge from the wreckage victorious. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Andrew Ravens: I see Lesnar going over here as he is coming off a loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and Lashley beat him in their first match at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. This should be a highlight-reel type of match, and they should do a third match at WrestleMania 39. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Consensus: Brock Lesnar

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL

Thomas Lowson: Another easy prediction. Bliss and Asuka have just won the titles, with this being Bliss’ first major title win since 2020, and Asuka’s first since 2021. While typically, a faction in multiple matches will win one and lose one, I doubt it this time. Sorry Damage CTRL. It will be a rough night in Riyadh. (Prediction: Alexa Bliss and Asuka)

Robert Lentini: Damage CTRL dropped the titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss this past Monday on RAW. Bliss and Asuka should win on Saturday again. It doesn’t make sense to play hot potato with the Women’s Tag Team Championships and give them right back to Kai & Sky. (Prediction: Alexa Bliss and Asuka)

Andrew Ravens: WWE just added this because they need another match on the card, and in storyline, it makes sense as the champions do need a rematch as they lost the titles on Monday’s Raw. It wouldn’t make much sense to see WWE do another title change, but we’ve seen crazier things in WWE. (Prediction: Alexa Bliss and Asuka)

Consensus: Alexa Bliss and Asuka