WWE Has Pitched Brock Lesnar Vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 (Report)

Who will be stepping in the ring with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin this April at WrestleMania 39?

Last year, Austin defeated Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, in the Rattlesnake’s first match since 2003.

It was reported in 2022 that WWE was keen for Austin to wrestle again, with the Hall of Famer being pleased with his performance against Owens.

Austin Vs. Lesnar

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE is considering Roman Reigns Vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at this year’s WrestleMania.

This isn’t what fans had originally expected, as many believed it would have been Reigns Vs. The Rock, but that match is now unlikely to happen.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there has been talks in WWE about Austin facing Brock Lesnar this April.

“The match that was pitched was not with Roman Reigns. It was Brock Lesnar, but as you can tell, pretty much from the show tonight [Raw is XXX] it’s not happening. It’s not on. Something could happen now [but it’s not on at this time.]” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that talks of Lesnar Vs. Austin is nothing new and was happening backstage as far back as early December when reports broke that Lesnar Vs. GUNTHER was the WrestleMania plan.

“It’s been talked about, probably for months. Because I know when they had that Brock Lesnar-GUNTHER thing came up, I was told immediately it’s not happening, or that’s not the idea right now. Maybe it’s going to happen. But the idea [for Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent] was a secret. Austin was that secret.”

Lesnar Vs. Lashley

On last night’s Raw 30th anniversary episode, Brock Lesnar made his TV return, costing Bobby Lashley a shot at the U.S. title.

On his show, Meltzer said that all signs are pointing to Brock Vs. the All Mighty at WrestleMania.

“The match is not on. It looks like it’s going to be Lesnar with Lashley, based on the show tonight. I don’t have that confirmed if it’s a WrestleMania match. Obviously, both will likely be in the Rumble, probably feud. Whether that means Montreal where the Pay-Per-View is there [Elimination Chamber 2023] or WrestleMania, I don’t know, but it seems like it’s probably something to do with WrestleMania.”

When speaking about Roman Reigns and a potential match with Austin, Meltzer said we should have a clearer picture after this weekend’s Royal Rumble.

“As far as Roman Reigns goes, I don’t know, but I figure that whatever Roman Reigns’ situation [for WrestleMania] will be, we will know on Saturday night, based on who wins the Rumble match.” Dave Meltzer.