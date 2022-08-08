WWE Nixed Plans For Superstar’s Return On SmackDown

It has been a little over two months since Drew Gulak worked a television match.

Though he’s been active on the house show circuit and worked some dark matches at television tapings, Gulak last performed on television during a tag team match on May 27th, teaming with Ricochet in a loss to Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

According to a report from Fightful, Gulak was supposed to work a tag team match against the Viking Raiders this past week on SmackDown. Instead, the Raiders worked a squash match against Jim Mulkey and Tommy Gibson.

After that match, Kofi Kingston attacked the Vikings Raiders and subsequently had a singles match with Erik. Kingston was victorious.

Who Has Drew Gulak Been Wrestling?

Gulak’s most recent singles matches on the house show circuit have been against Happy Corbin, who has been feuding with Pat McAfee on television. Corbin lost to Ricochet on this past week’s SmackDown.

Gulak was one of Gunther’s first television opponents when he was brought up to the main roster. Outside of that, Gulak’s television time has been less than remarkable since a memorable series of matches with Daniel Bryan a couple of years ago in an attempt to elevate the talented wrestler. It remains to be seen if Gulak is given another chance to shine under the new head of WWE creative team, Triple H.

