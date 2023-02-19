WWE Elimination Chamber Match Order Revealed

WWE Elimination Chamber is quickly approaching and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal production listing.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn will headline the show. The opening contest is the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

There are a total of two title matches on this card. There are no titles expected to change hands, according to the final betting odds released. The event starts with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST and the main card at 8 PM EST.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Order

According to Fightful Select, the current scheduled match order for tonight is as follows:

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella – Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania)

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley)

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – Elimination Chamber Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn