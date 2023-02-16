WWE Elimination Chamber Staff Predictions

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this Saturday from Montreal, Quebec. This will be the 13th Elimination Chamber event for the company; it originated as a standalone PPV event in 2010. WWE did not hold the event in 2016.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Tyriece Simon, and Jesse Velasquez have assembled to provide our official WWE Elimination Chamber predictions.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE U.S. Championship

Tyriece Simon: I think Austin Theory retains his championship. If what has been reported is true, Theory winning this match sets him up for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39. Although I have Theory winning, this should be a great match. I predict Bronson Reed and Montez Ford to have a good showing in the match and have people talking. (Prediction: Austin Theory)

Andrew Ravens: I would think that Theory retains here and barely makes it out as champion because if WWE goes forward with having him wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania, then he needs to be built up as strongly as possible. He doesn’t need the title to take on Cena but should be kept strong and the title could be used to further build the story. (Prediction: Austin Theory)

Jesse Velasquez: This is an interesting chamber match. On paper, I could see 3 of these men walking away with the U.S. Title. Seth Rollins will have a program with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, Damien Priest will return to being the muscle in the Judgment Day Group. Bronson Reed isn’t ready to hold gold so soon on the main roster. This leaves Theory, Johnny Gargano and Montez Ford as men who could come out on top. Gargano hasn’t been very interesting since returning last Summer. I would love for Montez Ford to start a massive singles run here. He could very well be one of the last two men left. I’m going with the champ to retain here with some hijinx involved. (Prediction: Austin Theory)

Consensus: Austin Theory

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Tyriece Simon: I have Asuka winning this match. WWE may have her eliminate everyone in the match, similar to what they had Shayna Baszler do at Elimination Chamber in 2020. Asuka should be the favorite going into this match, but this should also be a good elimination chamber match. I predict either Liv Morgan or Nikki Cross will be jumping off the top of one of the pods. I can also see Raquel Rodriguez throwing someone off the top of one of the pods. (Prediction: Asuka)

Andrew Ravens: Personally, I would like to see Asuka get this spot as a match between Belair and Asuka will always be good. However, I see WWE continuing to build up Raquel Rodriguez and have her get the win to set up the title bout. It will likely lead to Raquel winning the title, finally dethroning Belair as champion. (Prediction: Raquel Rodriguez)

Jesse Velasquez: There is one wild card in this match, that’s Raquel Rodriguez. She had a solid showing in the Royal Rumble and has shown some signs of breaking through in the women’s division at some point in 2023.In reality, it’s Asuka’s match to lose. Her darker “Kana” character made it’s return at the Rumble. This should mean a more serious Asuka moving forward. That’s more than enough to bring another compelling match out of Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania. (Prediction: Asuka)

Consensus: Split

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Tyriece Simon: This match taking place at Elimination Chamber is interesting. It’s also weird that we are getting a regular match since the last two matches against each other were singles. Unless WWE wants to push their feud to WrestleMania 39, I think Brock Lesnar will win this match. However, I can also see a scenario where something happens in the match, like a double DQ, that could lead to a WrestleMania showdown. I will stick with Lesnar’s defeating Bobby Lashley, and hopefully, this is the end of the feud. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Andrew Ravens: Brock Lesnar wins here. They two are tied up with a win over each other. At the end of the day, WWE will always protect Lesnar because he’s a bigger name and a bigger draw. While Lesnar wins here, WWE will keep Lashley strong in the finish, and he’ll likely dominate the bout. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Jesse Velasquez: The rubber match between two of the biggest specimens in the WWE. I’m completely unclear on the direction these guys are going once this match ends? Will it end in a no contest, leading to a rematch at Mania? Brock Lesnar could be tied to Gunther once this feud concludes. Where does Bobby Lashley go? He will have to wait his turn in the WWE Undisputed Universal championship pecking order if he wins. Lashley should go over here, but I have a sneaky suspicion he won’t. (Prediction: Brock Lesnar)

Consensus: Brock Lesnar

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Tyriece Simon: I think Edge and Beth Phoenix get the victory over The Judgement Day’s Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley. The feud between Edge against The Judgment Day has continued for a long time. I believe that with the match happening in Canada, it’s a perfect time to have Edge and Beth Phoenix get a win to end the rivalry. It could also create fresh matchups for everyone for WrestleMania, especially since Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. (Prediction: Edge and Beth Phoenix)

Andrew Ravens: Hopefully, this is the blow-off match between the two teams. If that’s the case, Edge and Beth have to go over to get their revenge finally. However, I don’t rule out the possibility of Balor and Ripley going over to give them a further rub by big names. (Prediction: Edge and Beth Phoenix)

Jesse Velasquez: One thing is certain, I’m glad this is not a Wrestlemania match. Edge and Beth Phoenix returned at the Royal Rumble. Each of them attacking their counterparts when Edge started brawling with Balor after they were eliminated from the Rumble. I feel it would be a big mistake for Edge and Phoenix to get revenge in this match. We should see Ripley and Balor win this match. Leaving Edge and Balor to continue this feud at Mania. Meanwhile, Beth Phoenix can return to retirement and Ripley can propel her career by becoming the WWE Smackdown Women’s champion at Wrestlemania. (Prediction: Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley)

Consensus: Split

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Tyriece Simon: It’s possible. The storyline and booking of the Bloodline and Sami Zayn have been excellent, and Zayn has shown he can be one of the top featured stars in WWE. I believe this is a situation similar to Mankind in early 1999. Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock was the main event for WrestleMania 15, but on the road to the “Grandest Stage of Them All,” Mankind held the WWE Championship for a little while.

This is a similar situation and could be an excellent time to pull the trigger on Zayn, especially in his hometown. Zayn can get the win at Elimination Chamber, and you can have him drop the title before WrestleMania 39. He can lose the title on a Raw or Smackdown episode to Reigns with the help of The Usos. It would shift the “heat” to the Usos, and you can have them vs. Zayn and a returning Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

That said, the easy choice is Reigns defeating Zayn with the help of Jey Uso at Elimination Chamber, and you can still get to the tag title match. I believe Cody Rhodes is Austin in this scenario, and he should be the one to leave WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, like in 1999, WWE is in a great position because the company has options for how they want to get there. Send the crowd home happy for Elimination Chamber with Zayn winning, and you can still have time to put the championship back on Reigns for WrestleMania 39. I’m going with the underdog Zayn to get the win. (Prediction: Sami Zayn)

Andrew Ravens: Roman Reigns will retain. How they get to the finish is what will be interesting. I would suspect a referee bump where The Usos come out to take out Zayn before Kevin Owens tries to make the save, only for the numbers game to be too much for him. No matter how this goes down, Zayn should and will be protected, or the fans will go nuts, and WWE knows that. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Jesse Velasquez: Much like the World championship match at the Royal Rumble, the drama in this story will likely be the aftermath. The story as we all know has been tremendous since April of 2022. Sami Zayn returns to his home province and will have a thunderous backing in full support of him.

Roman Reigns has been dominant as undisputed world champion. He really doesn’t need anymore heat in this situation. He’s going to rack it up no matter what. Facing the underdog challenger, in his hometown, and he’s put Zayn in his place all throughout this Bloodline story.

Does the WWE pull the shocking upset and give Zayn the W here? I don’t see it. What could play out is The Usos getting involved, Reigns gets the win. Kevin Owens comes out to save Zayn from a Bloodline beatdown, and we see a big tag team title match at Wrestlemania.

Another option is Zayn could have the match won and Solo Sikoa plus Paul Heyman get involved. Reigns retains and Zayn gets a fast one pulled on him, a “Montreal screwjob” if you will. That could lead to Zayn getting another title shot at Wrestlemania vs Reigns, or in a triple threat bout involving Cody Rhodes. There are a plethora of options here. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Split