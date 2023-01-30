Austin Theory’s US Championship will be Defended Inside the Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at WWE‘s next premium live event. Byron Saxton announced the news late Monday afternoon.

The first Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will begin tonight on Raw. Seth Rollins faces Chad Gable and Baron Corbin battles Johnny Gargano to determine who will fill the second and third spots in match.

Aside from the men’s Elimination Chamber match, the event is also expected to see a women’s Chamber match, as well as Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Based on what transpired at the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn is almost certainly Reigns’ next challenger.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday, February 18 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre (formerly known as Molson Centre).