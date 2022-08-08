WWE Employee Leaves to Join The Rock and Dany Garcia’s XFL

Next year, the XFL will kick off for the third time, after failed runs in both 2000 and 2020.

During the Attitude Era, poor ratings ultimately killed Vince McMahon‘s vision for an alternative to the NFL.

The second iteration would stop halfway through the first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Now, The Rock and Dany Garcia are attempting to make the league successful with a name from WWE on board.

The Departure

It’s been confirmed that WWE Strength and Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes is leaving the wrestling promotion and joining the XFL.

In a post on Instagram, NXT 2.0 Superstar Xyon Quinn broke the news while praising Hayes for his work.

“The OG of @wwenxt ? Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a bloke.???? @fla_hayes #youareNXT.”

Prior to coming to WWE in May 2016, Hayes was a Harvard Crimson linebacker was a member of the Houston Texans’ coaching staff.

The XFL

The Rock and Garcia purchased the XFL in August 2020, mere weeks after the second iteration of the league was terminated early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight teams have been confirmed for the first season of the new league, representing Arlington, Texas, Houston, Texas, Las Vegas Nevada, Orlando, Florida, St. Louis, Missouri, San Antonio, Texas, Seattle, Washington, and Washington D.C.

The league has a current deal with ESPN to broadcast games through 2027.

The 2023 season will kick off on Saturday, February 18.