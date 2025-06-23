WWE’s Eugene Makes In-Ring Return At RevPro Revolution Rumble

Fans attending RevPro Revolution Rumble 2025 this week were given a blast from the past with a surprise appearance by Eugene. During the show’s titular Rumble match, the former WWE World Tag Team Champion made quite the impression.

Though Eugene, as played by Nick Dinsmore, impressed in the ring, he didn’t leave with the win. Instead, it was Sha Samuels who emerged on top, outlasting Eugene and 28 other wrestlers in the show’s main event.

In the Ruthless Agression era, few characters were more controversial than Eugene. The character, the kayfabe nephew of Eric Bischoff, was portrayed as someone with learning disabilities, which caused a backlash at the time. While some found the character offensive, WWE tried to portray it as an empowering portrayal of someone who had overcome obstacles to achieve their dream.

Even today, the debate over the Eugene character rages on, as many on X have expressed their anger at RevPro for using the controversial character. Clearly, the character continues to stir up a lot of debate, over 20 years after Eugene first arrived on WWE programming.