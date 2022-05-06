WWE Plans to Expand & Improve Performance Centers

WWE has plans to increase the size of its Performance Centers, according to company President Nick Khan.

The Orlando Performance Center opened its doors in 2013 and serves as WWE’s state-of-the-art facility that offers in-ring training, promo classes as well as gym facilities.

In 2020, the Center became the home of WWE NXT which had previously been filmed at Full Sail University.

It was briefly called the ‘Capitol Wrestling Center’ a reference to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation that was run by Vincent J. McMahon, but that name was dropped with the launch of NXT 2.0.

WWE also has a Performance Center in the UK located in Enfield, London, England.

Expand & Improve

During this week’s Q1 2022 financial call to investors, WWE President Nick Khan told those on the call that they’re looking at “expanding and improving on” the Performance Centers.

The comment about ‘global expansion’ is in reference to WWE trying to set up NXT brands across the world, with NXT Japan being one of the ideas floated around.

In 2020, Dave Meltzer reported that the plans for NXT Japan were “dead in the water.”

WWE also plans on launching a Performance Center in India in 2022 as part of the NXT India brand but little has been confirmed about the show.