WWE Extreme Rules: Final Betting Odds for Tonight’s Event

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is finally upon us. After weeks of build, WWE’s latest premium live event offering rolls into the home of extreme, Philadelphia, PA.

Six matches are signed for the event. You can check out WWE Extreme Rules Predictions to see who our staff thinks will be victorious tonight.

Here are the final betting odds for Extreme Rules, courtesy of BetOnline:

Imperium is favored (-160) to defeat the Brawling Brutes (+120) in their 6-Man Tag team match.

Finn Balor is favored (-260) to beat Edge (+200) in their “I Quit Match.”

Karrion Kross is now favored (-400) to defeat Drew McIntyre (+250) in their Strap Match.

Bianca Belair is a slight favorite (-130) to retain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley (+100).

Matt Riddle is a strong favorite (-1500) to defeat Seth Freakin’ Rollins (+600) in the Fight Pit match.

Ronda Rousey is favored (-260) to re-capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Liv Morgan (+180) in their Extreme Rules match.

Check back later tonight for our WWE Extreme Rules results and reactions.