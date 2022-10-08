What Time Does WWE Extreme Rules Start?

WWE Extreme Rules takes place this Saturday, October 8th.

The show will air live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center.

WWE Extreme Rules starts at 8pm (ET) / 5pm (PT).

In case you forget what time Clash at the Castle begins, you can always catch the show on-demand on Peacock (US) and on the WWE Network (international).

Prior to the start time of the main show, there will be a kickoff show that airs one hour earlier at 7pm (ET) / 4pm (ET). The kickoff show will stream on Peacock, the WWE Network (internationally), as well as WWE’s YouTube channel and social media pages.

For more information, including the full match card and the latest news, visit our WWE Extreme Rules event page.