WWE Extreme Rules Match Order Revealed

WWE Extreme Rules is quickly approaching and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal listing obtained by Fightful Select.

WWE has created a lot of buzz going into the show as the belief is the reveal behind the White Rabbit clues will be revealed. As for what has been announced by the company to take place on the card, Edge vs. Finn Balor and Fight Pit between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins were slated to get the most time on the show. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was slated to have the shortest match.

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY are expected to be ringside for the I Quit Match. WWE had planned to get a ton of gimmicked props for the Donnybrook match between the two factions that opens the show.

WWE Extreme Rules Match Order

WWE Extreme Rules