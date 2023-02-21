WWE Facing Fan’s Lawsuit Over WrestleMania 38 Injury

WWE‘s biggest two nights of 2022 was far from the grandest spectacle of them all for one fan in attendance.

WrestleMania 38 took place from April 2 to April 3 in Dallas, Texas last year, and saw the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE.

Other highlights of the show include ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin winning his first match in 19 years, and Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships with a victory over Brock Lesnar.

Lawsuit

Across both days, WWE claimed that a total 156,352 fans came to AT&T Stadium, but Marvin Jackson didn’t enjoy the show.

PW Insider has learned that Jackson filed a lawsuit last month in Texas, alleging that he has damaged hearing in his left ear due to his time as an “invitee” to WrestleMania 38.

The suit claims that the loud blast of pyrotechnics caused Jackson to “lose almost all hearing” in his left ear.

It is also claimed that the defendant, WWE, “failed to notify anyone or place any warnings to warn of the existence of the dangers associated with pyrotechnics.”

Jackson’s legal representative is requesting a jury trial and seeking monetary relief of more than $1,000,000, including damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.

WWE filed a request on February 17, to have the lawsuit moved to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

More Legal Trouble

This is by no means the only legal matter that the top names in WWE are having to deal with.

In addition to the various legal challenges that have stemmed from Vince McMahon‘s return to WWE, the promotion is set to go to trial next week over a lawsuit filed in June 2021.

That lawsuit from Jackson Parsons alleges that he was struck by a WWE van, driven by employee Gaitan Thomas, in July 2019, while Parsons was riding his bicycle.

In the lawsuit, Parsons claimed he suffered permanent issues, namely “physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy a normal life.”