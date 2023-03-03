WWE Files Trademark For Former Star

WWE has filed to trademark the name of another former star, Ezekiel Jackson, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database.

WWE filed to trademark the name Zack Ryder following the previous lapse in trademark. Matt Cardona(formerly Zack Ryder in WWE) had previously attempted to secure the trademark to his former WWE name but “let it go” when WWE fought his attempt.

In a trademark application filing dated February 23, the Goods and Services usage description for the “Ezekiel Jackson” trademark includes:

“intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

For those who are unaware, Ezekiel Jackson was signed to WWE under a developmental contract in 2007. He went on to make his main roster debut in 2008. During his run in the company, he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and was the final winner of the ECW Championship. He would part ways with the Stamford-based company in 2014 and announced his retirement in 2015.

Meanwhile, new listings for current WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler both for February 23, 2023, are on USPTO.report