WWE Once Fined Ric Flair $5,000 for Not Taking a Picture

Ric Flair is one of the most recognized professional wrestlers in history, but he will take photos when it is right for him.

In 2005, Flair won the Intercontinental Championship from Carlito at that year’s Unforgiven Pay-Per-View, marking Flair’s one and only reign with the gold.

This win would also be Flair’s first taste of singles gold in WWE in 13 years after previously holding the WWE Championship twice in 1992.

Being Fined

Ric Flair was on WWE’s roster for years, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that the ‘Dirtiest Player in the Game’ got in trouble backstage at times.

Speaking on the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast, Ric recalled being fined for failing the Wellness Policy.

“I got popped for a steroid test. [John] Lauriniaitis. I said I said ‘I got a prescription.’ He said ‘the doctor said it doesn’t work on a guy your age.’ I said ‘I’m 55 years old wrestling 25-year-old kids!’ And he said ‘you’re fined 40 grand but you’re not going home. Be at work every day I’m just not going to pay you for a month.'” Ric Flair.

Five-Grand Fine

Being fined for his Wellness Policy violation was hardly the only time Flair would get in trouble with WWE.

During the show, Flair recalled his Intercontinental Championship win, and being fined almost immediately after his victory.

“They still don’t have a [studio] picture of me with the Intercontinental belt. It drives them crazy, right? I said ‘I’m not taking a picture with the Intercontinental belt’ and so they fined me five thousand dollars. And I told them. ‘When you guys are so starved for talent, that you’ve got to fine a 55-year-old guy for not taking a picture with the Intercontinental belt, you’ve got a developmental problem with talent.

“I said ‘I’m not taking a picture with the Intercontinental belt’ and so they fined me five thousand dollars.” Ric Flair.

When co-host Conrad Thompson asked whether the 16-time World Champion felt the IC title was a step-down, Flair refuted the idea.

“No no no. It wasn’t that. I just didn’t want to take off my shirt any more than I had to. I’m talking about vanity. It wasn’t the belt, I mean that was awesome having the belt. That’s a misconception. I just didn’t want to take off my shirt any more than I had to. Man, I was ducking and diving. Paying Kevin Dunn off to shoot me at different angles.”

“I just didn’t want to take off my shirt any more than I had to.” Ric Flair.

Flair’s 155-day reign would end in February 2006 when he dropped the title to Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw.

For use of these quotes please give a h/t to SEScoops.