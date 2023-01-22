WWE Firings Were a Hot Topic of Conversation Backstage at SmackDown

Recent departures from WWE were all the roster could talk about backstage at this week’s taping of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE is in the process of laying off several staff members, all of which are from the corporate side.

There is no word yet on how many people have been let go, or whether the layoffs are still ongoing.

These layoffs have taken place despite (now former CEO) Stephanie McMahon saying in a meeting earlier this month that little would change following Vince McMahon‘s return to WWE.

SmackDown

No WWE Superstars have been laid off (at this time) but these office cuts were a huge talking point this week.

Fightful Select reports that these layoffs were a “big topic of conversation” and many were surprised to learn that Adam Hopkins was gone.

Hopkins had worked for WWE for 25 years and was a Vice President of Communications before his departure this month.

It remains unclear whether Hopkins’ departure was a resignation or whether he was fired by the company.

Talent Cuts

While no Superstars have been released since McMahon’s departure, many feel it is just a matter of time before this happens.

On Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this month, Dave Meltzer noted that talent are worried that Vince McMahon’s return will see more mass layoffs.

When WWE was laying off talent in droves, starting with the April 15, 2020 cuts, it was suggested that the company was looking to boost profit margins and look more desirable to a potential buyer.