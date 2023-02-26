WWE Will “Go Hard” to Sign Top Names from AEW This Year (Report)

WWE will seek out the very top names from All Elite Wrestling to add to their roster over the next 12 months, it has been claimed.

Since AEW was founded in 2019, Tony Khan‘s promotion has welcomed plenty of former Superstars, thanks in part to WWE’s mass layoffs of talent.

FTR, Miro, Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson are just some of the names in AEW who were calling WWE home not too long ago,

Go Hard

The next 12 months will see several current AEW deals expire, with World Champion MJF openly teasing leaving the promotion in January 2024.

FTR, who are currently taking a break from AEW, are also expected to have their deals expire within a matter of months.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that a lot of “key deals” will expire this year, and WWE is going to “go hard at everyone good.”

On the flip side, Meltzer added that there are a lot of WWE contracts ending this year, and AEW will likely make a play for some names.

With that said, it was added that right now the “perception” of WWE talent is to not go to AEW, despite the company’s lighter schedule.

AEW experienced several setbacks in 2022, at a time when the WWE product was noticeably improving under Triple H‘s leadership.

Cody Rhodes

While AEW is home to some WWE alum, the biggest move saw Cody Rhodes part ways with Tony Khan to return to WWE last year.

On his show, Meltzer added that Cody’s treatment since returning to WWE could prove to be an incentive for others to jump ship.

Speaking about Kenny Omega, whose AEW contract is expected to end in late 2023, Meltzer said that Khan losing Omega would be “really, really bad.”

It was noted that Omega is in a “very good position” as both AEW will offer him a lot to stay, and WWE will offer him plenty to join them.