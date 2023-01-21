WWE Going Through Another Round of Office Cuts

Vince McMahon‘s return has led to claims from the promotion that nothing would change, but there’s been yet another example of this not being the case.

McMahon returned to WWE‘s board of directors earlier this month, less than six months after his retirement in July of last year.

The 77-year-old billionaire has since been appointed Executive Chairman of WWE, replacing his daughter Stephanie in the role.

Cuts Cuts Cuts

From 2020 to McMahon’s departure in 2022, WWE experiences massive waves of cuts to both on-screen talent and those working behind the scenes.

Sources who spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select have confirmed that the company is undergoing office cuts right now.

The previous releases were always described as being “budget cuts” by WWE, but no explanation for this latest wave of layoffs has been given.

There is currently no confirmation on how many names will be laid off or who has been released from the promotion thus far.

Are Talent Next?

Sapp’s report made it clear that these current cuts are sole to office staff, but many believe that talent releases are coming.

On Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this month, Dave Meltzer noted that talent are worried that Vince McMahon’s return will see more mass layoffs.

At the time of the talent cuts, it was suggested that WWE was attempting to ‘trim the fat’ and boost its profits to look more appealing to a potential buyer.

McMahon’s return to WWE has been to oversee the sale of the promotion, with names including Comcast, FOX, Netflix, and the Saudi Arabia PIF being considered possible buyers.