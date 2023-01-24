WWE Had to Make Big Change to Raw XXX After Segment Went Long

WWE loaded up the Raw 30 anniversary show on Monday night with several big matches and legends.

One of the matches promoted for the show was a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch. WWE had a lot more planned, but the company had to call an audible, according to a new report.

The Original Plan

Fightful Select reports that the entrances and the match were scheduled for two segments. Instead, they had to cut things short because of the opening segment with The Bloodline running long.

The Trial of Sami Zayn opened the show with Roman Reigns telling Zayn that he would have to pass his final test this Saturday at the Royal Rumble when “The Tribal Chief” defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens.

The report also noted that several segments had to be trimmed, but the most affected thing on Raw was Bayley vs. Lynch.

As noted, WWE nixed a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony on this show because Afa and Sika weren’t ready to make the trip, and Rikishi was sick, so WWE nixed the entire segment.