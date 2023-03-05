WWE Hall of Fame: Latest Update on Plans for This Year’s Ceremony

Each year, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend. Just four weeks out from pro wrestling’s biggest event of the year, details about this year’s HOF ceremony have been sparse.

WWE has yet to announce a single member for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. It’s been rumored that former WWE Champion Batista will be the headliner. He was originally planned to be inducted back in 2020, but the ceremony was scrapped that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s said to have had ‘scheduling conflicts’ in subsequent years.

Instead of being a stand-alone event, this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is expected to take place immediately following the March 31 episode of SmackDown from the Crypto.com Center in Los Angeles, California.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“Those at WWE said that even though there has been no talk about it nor any names mentioned, that the Hall of Fame ceremony is still scheduled on 3/31 at the Crypto.com Center right after the conclusion of the live Smackdown. It’s part of the Smackdown ticket rather than an additional event.”

In addition to Batista, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also recently pitched a name that she’d like to see inducted this year.