WWE Hall Of Famer Barry Windham Suffers Heart Attack, Taken To ICU

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham remains in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering a heart attack this past weekend.

Uncle of current and former WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, Windham reportedly sustained the heart attack Friday evening as he passed through the Atlanta, Georgia airport. Following his heart attack, Barry Windham went into cardiac arrest. Per a GoFundMe Campaign launched by Barry’s niece, Mika Rotunda, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was rushed to the ICU to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.

Mika also revealed the family’s uncertainty in the situation, as they await the results of his surgery. After two decades of consistent routine in professional wrestling, Barry began winding down his career in the early 2000s. According to Mika, her uncle” experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications.” Since his retirement, Barry “has been limited with work due to his medical history” and “left without health insurance.”

During this troubling time, the Windham family has set up the GoFundMe campaign to help financially support Barry’s upcoming and ongoing medical expenses and bills.

Career Highlights

Barry Windham began his professional wrestling career in 1979, training with his father Blackjack Mulligan, and wrestling legend Harley Race. From there, he went on to achieve great success in NWA territories, including Jim Crockett Promotions and Championship Wrestling from Florida. Notably, he claimed NWA World Heavyweight Championship and NWA World Tag Team Championship each once, amongst many other title wins.

Barry eventually joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and one of professional wrestling’s greatest stables: The Four Horsemen. In 2012, The Four Horseman group entered the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2012, including Barry Windham, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and J.J. Dillon.

SEScoops sends our best wishes to Barry Windham and the Windham family at this time.