WWE Hall of Famer Cut from Appearing on Monday Night Raw

Fans in Ottawa, Canada were left very ‘unstratusfied’ during last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which didn’t see an appearance by Trish Stratus.

The post-Elimination Chamber 2023 edition of the red brand saw appearances by Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman, among others.

The main event saw Canada’s own Edge make a rare in-ring appearance on Raw, coming up short against U.S. Champion Austin Theory thanks to interference by Finn Balor.

Trish Stratus

In the run-up to Raw, fans were excited to see the return of seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus, who had been reported to be appearing on the show.

Raw’s three hours came and went without Trish, but Fightful Select reports that she was supposed to be on the show.

In fact, Trish was present at the event in Ottawa, and was scheduled to be on the card for the night’s events.

A source within WWE said that a “creative change” led to Trish being cut, and her spot with Bayley during an episode of Ding Dong Hello! not making it to air.

While Ding Dong Hello! did take place, the segment saw Lita and Becky Lynch appear, and lay out the challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

It is reported that Trish had already left the arena by the time that segment took place.

What’s Next?

In the run-up to WWE Elimination Chamber, it had been rumored that Trish would appearing on the go-home Raw before the PLE, setting up a six-woman tag match for the Montreal-based event.

That did not happen, and there is speculation that this rumored six-woman tag could happen at WrestleMania 39.

This would explain why Lynch and Lita challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, a match that would fit right in on the WrestleMania card, is happening on Raw.

With that said, it has been reported that WWE’s plan for WrestleMania 39 is for Kai and SKY to defend their tag titles against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Trish Stratus has not been confirmed for any future appearances on Raw.