WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Appear On Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the site of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and is expected to appear on the broadcast. According to a report from PWInsider.com, Stratus is there to initiate a new storyline.

The purpose of her appearance is reportedly to set up a program that will culminate in a match at the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event on July 13.

Stratus’s most recent run in WWE took place in 2023, where she turned heel and entered into an extended feud with Becky Lynch. That storyline, which saw Stratus align with Zoey Stark, concluded with Lynch defeating Stratus in a steel cage match at the Payback PLE last September.

Her potential return comes on a night where Raw GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis are already scheduled to make a joint announcement about the Evolution 2 event.