WWE Hall Of Famer Teases They Have One Match Left In Them

One WWE Hall Of Famer has teased that they have one last match left in them.

Stevie Ray, one-half of the WWE Hall Of Fame tag team Harlem Heat, took to Twitter recently to share a video of himself working out at the gym. He captioned the video by suggesting he may have one last match left in him.

“I think I have one last match in me”

I think I have one last match in me pic.twitter.com/MnrD9NzuJd — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) August 3, 2022

Ray is a longtime veteran of the professional wrestling industry. After getting his start in the business back in 1989, Ray and his brother, Booker T, joined WCW as Harlem heat in 1993.

Together, he and his brother racked up 10 WCW World Tag Team Championship runs. As a singles competitor, Ray captured the WCW World TV Championship. Ray then became a color commentator for WCW Thunder before the promotion went under in 2001.

WCW was bought by WWE, but Ray was not one of the talents who joined WWE. He worked sporadically over the next several years, with his last match taking place in 2017 for Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling.

Ray and Booker T were inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2019. Should Ray return to the ring, it will be his first match in over five years.