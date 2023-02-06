WWE Hall of Famer Calls Women’s Rumble Best WWE Finish In Years

While fans were blown away by the closing moments of last month’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Kurt Angle has a different pick for his segment of the night.

The finale of the January 28 event saw Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline end after he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns.

The segment has been praised by fans and those in the industry as an excellent culmination of Zayn’s near-year-long angle with the Bloodline.

Women’s Rumble

Before Reigns and Owens headlined the event, fans saw Rhea Ripley become the sixth woman to win a Rumble match.

The Judgment Day’s Eradicator now joins Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey, and is the first woman to win a Rumble from #1.

Speaking on his show, Kurt Angle praised the finish which saw Ripley face off against a returning Asuka and Liv Morgan (who entered at #2.)

“I thought it was a great Royal Rumble and I’m not gonna lie to you the women’s finish of the women’s Royal Rumble was the best finish I’ve seen in years. Rhea Ripley — the way that that match ended was incredible. I was so impressed by it. I have to give the women five stars for that match.” Kurt Angle.

Ripley at WrestleMania

On last week’s Raw, Ripley declared that she will be challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

This match will mark the second WrestleMania match between the two, after Flair dethroned Ripley to become NXT Women’s Champion at the crowd-less WrestleMania 36.

Should Ripley win this year, she’ll be the first woman to hold the Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships.

h/t – Fightful