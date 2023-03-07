WWE Has Been Asking Around About Hall Of Fame Inductions (Report)

WWE is asking around for names to be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Since 1996, WWE has inducted individuals into the Hall of Fame in recognition of their contributions to wrestling.

WWE also has the Warrior Award for individuals in wrestling who have made a significant, off-screen contribution as well as their Celebrity wing for achievement in the world of entertainment.

2023 Hall of Fame

At this time, nobody has been confirmed for this year’s class of inductees, which has come as a surprise.

Typically, WWE will have confirmed multiple inductees this close to their biggest event of the year.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that while nobody is confirmed “people are being asked for the Hall of Fame.”

Meltzer speculated that Triple H‘s idea is for everyone to be announced in the last week, and stressed that WWE is “running low on time.”

While the Game has called legends in the past for the Hall of Fame, this year’s ceremony will be his first as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations.

Who Makes the Cut?

While nobody has been publicly confirmed by WWE, there’s no shortage of names rumored to be going into the Hall of Fame this year.

It has been reported that former World Champion Dave Batista will be headlining this year’s class, after withdrawing from the 2020 class.

Last month, Ric Flair shared his belief that the Midnight Express should be inducted, calling them a “great team.”

Trish Stratus (a 2013 inductee) said last month that Victoria and Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James both deserve the nod.