WWE Has Discussed Bringing Back Former Star (Report)

Samuel Shaw, formerly known as Dexter Lumis, might be returning to the WWE soon.

Fightful Select reported today that Lumis is among the talent internally discussed to be brought back to the company. The media outlet noted they’ve heard that higher-ups were planning to reach out to Lumis himself last week.

Shaw made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling before signing with WWE, where he was used in NXT. He had a memorable run with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. In the storyline, he married Hartwell. He was in a feud with Duke Hudson when WWE released him in April.

While on the free agent market, he has sparingly worked dates since then. Lumis did work the NWA World Heavyweight Title match at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event and a match at the TV tapings following that.

It was said WWE is staying aggressive and has a list of talent they hope to reach out to.

Fightful was the first to report that Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) had been discussed to make a return within WWE then hours after publishing that report, he made a shocking return in the closing moments of last Friday’s SmackDown.