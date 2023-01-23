WWE Has Discussed Bringing Back Former Tag Team

Two more WWE stars could be making a return to the company as WWE has had internal discussions about bringing back Akam and Rezar, collectively known as the Authors of Pain or AOP.

This is according to Fightful Select. The report noted that bringing back the tag team has been at least discussed.

The tag team was integral to the NXT Black and Gold brand before being called up to WWE Raw. They were pushed as a monster team, some even comparing them to the legendary Road Warriors.

Paul Ellering Returning?

The possibility of their longtime, original manager Paul Ellering was also discussed, as he managed them during their NXT run before being abandoned on the main roster.

Since the split, they’ve stayed close and got his blessing to name themselves Legion of Pain outside WWE. There had been rumors Ellering didn’t want to do the main roster travel with AOP, which he’s refuted in past interviews.

AOP hasn’t wrestled in nearly three years but remain young, as both are still under 30 years old. In 2020, WWE released them, and AOP was out of the wrestling business, besides their ill-fated promotion attempts with WES in 2022.