WWE Has Strong Interest In International Star

WWE is reportedly showing “significant interest” in signing an international wrestling star to a contract. This development follows company tryouts held in London during WWE’s Road to WrestleMania European tour in late March 2025, which looked at many hopefuls from Europe.

While earlier news mentioned that English wrestlers Man Like DeReiss and Rhio did well at the tryout, a new update has come from Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan. Brennan reports that WWE has in in adding Spanish talent Zozaya to its roster after his strong performance at the London tryout and is actively “pursuing” him.

According to Fightful, sources close to Zozaya said the star from Madrid is due to finish his University studies in June 2025. It is also believed within WWE that any new talent signed from this particular tryout group would likely start working with the company around September of this year.

Zozaya is not new to the wrestling world, as he made his in-ring debut back in 2018. Since then, he has gained a lot of experience by wrestling for several well-known promotions, including Pro Wrestling NOAH, RevPro, CMLL, and PROGRESS Wrestling, among others. More news on Zozaya’s future with WWE and any other possible signings from the London tryouts is expected as it becomes known.