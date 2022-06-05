WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III, Title Matches, Judgement Day

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 aired live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins battled inside Hell in a Cell in the main event. Bianca Belair put the RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Becky Lynch & Asuka in a Triple Threat match.

Hell in a Cell Results

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch & Asuka in a Triple Threat match to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP in a Handicap match

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) def. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin in a No Holds Barred match

Theory def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

Here are the takeaways from WWE Hell in a Cell 2022:

Bianca Belair Retained The RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match to begin Hell in a Cell. Becky shoved both superstars to start off the match and started trash talking. Becky tried to run away but Asuka tripped her up and Belair followed it up with a shoulder tackle that knocked Big Time Becks to the outside.

Asuka and Belair circled each other before locking up in the middle of the ring. Asuka connected with a Neckbreaker but Becky Lynch sent the Empress of Tomorrow out of the ring. Becky climbed to the top rope but the RAW Women’s Champion sent her to the mat with a big Body Slam for a two count.

Belair hit a Dropkick but Becky responded with a kick of her own. Asuka leaped off of Belair’s back into a Dropkick on Becky. Asuka followed it up with a Clothesline on Belair and a Bulldog on Becky Lynch. Belair battled back and went for the KOD but Asuka escaped and went for the Asuka Lock. Bianca showed off her power and countered into a Buckle Bomb.

Lynch slammed Asuka into the ring post and she tumbled out of the ring. Becky hit a Natural Selection for a two count and started yelling at the crowd for booing her. Lynch kept getting distracted by the crowd and it allowed Bianca time to recover. Asuka hopped on the apron but Belair sent her back out of the ring. Lynch tied up Belair in the ropes and hit a Leg Drop off the top turnbuckle for a near fall.

Bianca hit a Jawbreaker but Lynch responded with an Exploder Suplex. Lynch hit Asuka with a Dropkick through the ropes and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Becky hit Belair with another Leg Drop but Asuka broke up the cover. Asuka and Becky traded shots in the middle of the ring. Asuka got the better of the exchange and planted Becky with a release German Suplex.

Asuka followed it up with the Hip Attack and went for the cover but Lynch was able to kick out at the last moment and the Triple Threat match continued. Lynch rolled up Becky for a two count and set up for the Dis-Arm-Her but Bianca broke it up. Belair hit Lynch with a massive Suplex and delivered a Dropkick to Asuka in the corner.

Belair unloaded some punches and then trapped Becky in the corner as well. Belair unloaded a bunch of punches until Lynch escaped and grabbed her hair. Belair whipped Becky onto Asuka in the corner and slammed them both down. Bianca hit a Shooting Star Press onto both superstars for a near fall.

Becky and Bianca battled in the corner. Belair set up for a Superplex but Asuka broke it up. Bianca booted Asuka away and then flipped over her. Asuka hit both Lynch and Belair with a Code Red and geared up in the corner of the ring. Asuka delivered a Hip Attack to both superstars and they both kicked out.

Asuka got Lynch and Belair in an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring at the same time. Becky and Belair broke free and sent Asuka to the outside. Belair and Lynch hobbled around and started trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Bianca rolled Lynch up for a two count and then Becky locked in the Dis-Arm-Her in the middle of the ring.

Belair showed off her strength again and lifted Becky up for the KOD but Becky escaped. Asuka hit Belair with a Dropkick off the top rope but Becky capitalized with the Man-Handle Slam. Lynch went for the cover but Asuka dove across the ring to break it up at two and the match continued.

Lynch and Asuka battled in the ring as Belair regrouped on the outside. Becky went for the Man-Handle Slam but Asuka blocked it. Belair got in the ring and Asuka greeted her with a boot to the face. Lynch threw Asuka to the ring apron and quickly tried to pin the champ but Asuka broke it up at two.

Asuka connected with another German Suplex and went for the Hip Attack but Big Time Becks dodged it. Lynch got Asuka in the Dis-Arm-Her in the ropes but Belair broke it up. Asuka hit a Hip Attack on them both. Becky went for the Dis-Arm-Her on Asuka but she countered into a submission hold of her own.

Asuka transitioned into the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring but Belair broke it up. Bianca slammed Asuka face-first into the turnbuckle but Becky threw Beliar out of the ring. Lynch went for the pin but Belair broke it up and threw Becky to the outside. Belair then pinned Asuka to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

MVP & Omos battled Bobby Lashley tonight in a Handicap match. Cedric Alexander approached MVP backstage before the match but MVP told him that The Hurt Business is over.

"Accept it. The Hurt Business is over and it will never, ever come back."@The305MVP #HIAC pic.twitter.com/GNHTqqcmOu — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022

Omos and Lashley started off the action. Lashley clubbed Omos across the chest but the big man shrugged it off. MVP tripped Lashley up and Omos capitalized with a throw across the ring. MVP tagged in and continued to beat Lashley down before Omos got back in the ring.

Lashley ducked under a Clothesline and hit Omos with a Dropkick to the knees. Lashley went for a Suplex but Omos reversed it and slammed Lashley into the turnbuckle. Omos followed it up with a Splash in the corner before tagging MVP in.MVP hit a running kick that sent Lashley over the top rope and to the floor outside the ring. Omos ran around the ring and leveled Lashley with a tackle through the barricade.

Back in the ring, Lashley battled back and hit MVP with a Spear. Lashley went for the cover but Omos broke it up. Cedric Alexander rushed the ring and Omos sent him over the top rope. Lashley hit Omos with a Spear and then got MVP in the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Lashley got a big pop from the crowd after the match and posed with a replica title from the crowd.

Later on the show, Lashley stumbled upon Cedric Alexander backstage. Cedric said that MVP & Omos got what they deserved. Lashley told Cedric to never interfere in one of his matches again and patted him on the back.

"I'm proud of you. You gotta stand up for yourself around here, man. But don't ever mess with one of my matches again…"



The respect is still there between @fightbobby and @CedricAlexander.#HIAC pic.twitter.com/tYumwlFDck — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

Kevin Owens battled Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel tonight at Hell in a Cell. Ezekiel sent Owens to the mat with a knee strike and hit him with an Elbow Drop off the top for a close near fall to start off the action. Owens rolled out of the ring and Ezekiel went after him. Owens caught Zeke with a kick to the midsection but he shrugged it off and sent Kevin into the announce table.

Owens and Ezekiel traded chops outside the ring. Owens sent Ezekiel into the ring post and tried to win via count out but Ezekiel made it in the ring in time. Owens greeted him with a DDT for a two count and started yelling at the ref to count faster. KO stomped on Ezekiel a few times and followed up with a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope for two count.

Ezekiel was busted open a bit above his eye and Owens leveled him with a Clothesline. Owens mocked the crowd before choking Ezekiel against the ropes. Ezekiel whipped Owens into the corner and he took a big bump down to the canvas. KO responded with a Tornado DDT off the middle rope for a two count.

KO climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for a Swanton but Ezekiel got his knees up. Ezekiel hit two Splashes and went for a third but Owens got out of the way. Ezekiel planted Owens with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but KO kicked out at two. Owens went for the Stunner but Ezekiel blocked it. Owens then connected with the Pop-Up Powerbomb for a near fall.

Owens started smacking Ezekiel and trash-talking with him. Ezekiel hit a slap of his own and then countered a Stunner attempt into a roll-up for a two count. Ezekiel hit a knee strike and climbed back to the top rope but Owens tripped him up. KO unloaded a couple Superkicks to the face and then a Cannonball. Owens booted Ezekiel in the midsection and hit the Stunner for the pinfall victory.

The Judgement Day Picked Up A Win

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) faced AJ Styles, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match tonight at Hell in a Cell. The match started out in a brawl with both teams trading punches. Styles, Morgan, and Balor took control and sent Edge & Priest to the outside. Liv hit Rhea with a Hurricanrana and then a running knee strike to the face.

Rhea battled back and connected with a big vertical Suplex for a two count. Ripley beat down Liv some more while laughing at Styles & Balor on the apron. Morgan hit a Dropkick and tagged in AJ Styles. AJ wanted Edge but Damian Priest got in the ring. Styles beat Damian down before tagging in Balor.

Edge provided a distraction and Priest capitalized with a Clothesline. Priest launched Balor out of the ring and then Edge tagged in. Edge dominated and launched Balor into the turnbuckle. Edge unloaded some punches to the face but Finn battled back. Finn tried to get to the corner but Edge sent him to the canvas with a slam as Rhea applauded.

Damian Priest tagged in and got Balor in a Headlock in the middle of the ring as Liv tried to fire up the crowd. Balor broke free with a Jawbreaker but Priest cut him off again and hit a Backbreaker for a two count. Balor connected with a an overhead kick and finally tagged AJ Styles in.

AJ hit Edge with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Backbreaker for a two count. AJ set up for the Styles Clash but Rhea broke it up. Liv and Rhea then battled out of the ring as Edge & AJ battled in the corner. Styles hit Damian with a boot to the face and then delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to Edge. Styles went for the cover but Priest still was able to break it up at two.

Rhea Ripely and Liv Morgan tagged back into the match. Rhea went for a Powerbomb but Liv countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Ripley connected with a Suplex and went for the cover but Liv kicked out at two. Rhea went for Riptide but Morgan escaped. Liv tagged in Balor before planting Rhea with a Tornado DDT.

Balor, Styles, and Liv cleared the ring and leveled Judgement Day with dives through the ropes. Back in the ring, Finn booted Damian in the face and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Rhea tripped Balor up and he got crotched on the top turnbuckle. Edge tagged in and went for the Spear but Finn caught him with a kick to the face. Priest hit BAlor with a Chokeslam but turned around into a Phenemonal Forearm from Styles.

Edge sent AJ into the ring post and went for a Spear on Balor. Finn blocked it and hit a Dropkick. Balor climbed to the top turnbuckle but Rhea broke it up. Liv battled with Rhea out of the ring as Edge rolled out of the way of Balor’s Coup de Grace. Edge then decked Balor with the Spear for the pinfall victory.

Madcap Moss Got Revenge On Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin battled Madcap Moss tonight at Hell in a Cell. Madcap dominated the action early and sent Corbin to the outside with a Clothesline. Corbin sent Moss into the jumbotron but Madcap shrugged it off. The action returned to the ring only for Madcap to hit another Clothesline that knocked Corbin to the outside.

Moss grabbed a chair but Corbin ripped it away. Corbin sent Moss over the announce table and to the floor. Moss launched a computer chair at Corbin’s face and then launched him into the steel steps. Corbin responded with a Clothesline and then slammed Moss onto the barricade. Corbin unloaded several knee strikes to Moss’ midsection until he fell to the floor.

Corbin went to grab a table but put it back after the crowd started cheering. Happy rolled Madcap into the ring and continued to taunt the crowd. It backfired as Moss got back up and hit some punches. Corbin was unfazed and connected with a Chokeslam before bringing a steel chair into the ring.

Happy bashed Moss in the ribs and then across the back with the steel chair. Moss sent Corbin face-first into the chair but Corbin shrugged it off and hit Deep Six for a two count. Corbin brought another chair into the ring and the crowd booed because they wanted the table. Happy set it up in the corner between the turnbuckles before hitting Moss with some punches to the ribs.

Moss wound up ducking under a Clothesline and sending Corbin’s head into the chair. Madcap hit Corbin a few more times with the chair before hitting a DDT for a two count. Moss hit Corbin with a shoulder tackle that knocked him out of the ring. Moss followed him out there but Corbin hit him with a chop block. Corbin launched Moss over the barricade and unloaded some punches to his face.

Corbin put Madcap’s head in the chair and bashed it into the announce table. Happy brought the steel steps in the ring and set them up in the corner. Moss sent Corbin into the steel steps with a Fallaway Slam and then hit the Punchline. Moss put Corbin’s head in the steel chair and grabbed the steps. Moss then slammed the stairs down on the chair and pinned Corbin for the victory. Corbin was stretchered backstage after the match.

Theory Retained The United States Championship

Theory defended the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali tonight at Hell in a Cell. Ali controlled the match early but Theory went to the outside to regroup. Back in the ring, Ali connected with a Hurricanrana and some Arm Drags. Theory got pissed off and rolled to the outside once again.

Ali caught Theory with a Dropkick through the ropes and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Mustafa connected with a Crossbody and rolled into the ring to break the count. Theory launched Mustafa into the ring post and started stomping away on his elbow. The champ hit a Fallaway Slam but Ali responded with a roll-up for a two count.

Mustafa caught Theory with an Enziguri to the side of the head and then a Clothesline. Ali hit a rolling Neckbreaker and perched Theory on the top turnbuckle. Ali joined him up there but Theory shoved him down. Theory leaped for a flying uppercut but Ali countered with a knee strike. Theory hit a Spanish Fly in the corner but Ali wouldn’t stay down.

Ali climbed to the top turnbuckle but Theory tripped him up. Theory went for his finisher but Ali countered into an STF in the middle of the ring but the champion was able to get to the bottom rope to break the hold. Ali connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the 450 Splas but Theory got out of the way. Theory hit Ali with a chop block and then the A-Town Down for the pinfall victory. Theory is still the United States Champion and took a selfie after the match.

Cody Rhodes Overcame Seth Rollins In A Gutsy Performance

Cody Rhodes battled Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match in tonight’s main event. Cody reportedly suffered a torn pec but still competed in the match. Rollins was wearing polka dots like the American Dream Dusty Rhodes for the match.

WWE has the latest update on @CodyRhodes ahead of The American Nightmare's Hell in a Cell match with @WWERollins at #HIAC tonight.https://t.co/YkOrol5sb0 pic.twitter.com/wm3GFXiKUs — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022

Cody revealed his torn pec and Rollins laughed. The injury looked brutal but Rhodes still was able to control the match early. Rhodes applied a Figure Four and didn’t let go of the hold until Seth bashed Cody’s torn pec with a kendo stick. Rollins hit Cody several more times with the kendo stick before launching him into the steel cell. Rollins connected with a Dropkick through the ropes and sent Cody into the steel once again.

Rollins controlled the next few minutes before Cody exploded with a Clothesline. Cody hit another one that knocked Seth to the outside. Cody followed him out there and walked into a shot with the steel steps from Rollins. Seth put on Cody’s rope and grabbed a polka dot strap from under the ring. Rollins hit Cody across the back with it several times while dancing around the ring.

Seth Rollins brought a table into the ring and the crowd cheered. Cody and Seth traded punches before Rollins brought Rhodes to the corner. Seth perched Cody up on the top turnbuckle and hit him with a chop to the chest. Rollins went for a Superplex but Cody escaped. Cody went for a Powerbomb but Seth broke free and bashed Cody in the face.

Rollins put Cody on top of the table and climbed to the top rope. Seth went for a Frog Splash but Cody got out of the way and Seth crashed through the table. Rhodes then opened up a gym bag and pulled out a bull rope. Cody dared Rollins to tie it to his hand and he did. Cody caught Seth with a boot to the ribs and tried to bash him with the cowbell but Rollins blocked it.

Rhodes hit Seth with a boot to the face and then clocked him over the head with the bell for a two count. Rollins took back control and sent Cody into the ring post a few times. Seth set up another table in the corner of the ring and went for a Powerbomb but Cody escaped. Cody connected with Cross Rhodes and went for the cover but Seth kicked out at the last moment.

Cody set up for a Powerbomb but the injury prevented him from being able to lift Seth up. Rollins capitalized with a Superkick and then Powerbombed Rhodes through the table in the corner of the ring. Seth went for the cover but somehow Cody was able to kick out at two and the Hell in a Cell match continued.

Rollins grabbed a sledgehammer from under the ring and brought it inside as Cody hobbled to his feet. Rollins hit Cody in the ribs and then went for a Pedigree but Rhodes countered into a Pedigree of his own for a near fall. Cody grabbed the sledgehammer and chased Rollins around the ring. Seth got in the ring and hit Cody with the Stomp for a two count. Rollins hit a Cross Rhodes but Cody didn’t let go and hit a Cross Rhodes of his own in a crazy sequence.

Both superstars were down and started crawling towards the sledgehammer. Cody got there first but dropped it because of his injury. Rollins charged with the sledgehammer but Cody was ready and hit two Cross Rhodes in a row. Rhodes then bashed Seth in the face with the sledgehammer for the pinfall victory. Cody Rhodes is now 3-0 against Seth Rollins since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.