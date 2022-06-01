Three of SEScoops’ finest have gathered to present our WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 predictions.

WWE’s latest premium live event takes place this Sunday, June 5th live from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois.

Jaychele Nicole, Andrew Ravens and Tyriece Simon ran down the card and gave their picks for who they think will win each match on the card. Let’s get into it!

Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Tyriece Simon: This match has the potential to be a match of the night candidate. Both wrestlers are talented and, if given time, could have a great match. I don’t think Ali will get the win because Theory is still new as United States Champion. I predict Ali will come close to winning, but Theory cheats to retain the title. (Prediction: Theory)

Jaychele Nicole: Right now, this looks like one of the best matches on the card. I’m excited to see Ali on a pay-per-view, especially since he’s competing in a title match. However, Theory is getting a really big and long push. I don’t think that push stops here. As Ali’s star power grows, I could see him eventually becoming the United States Champion, but not at this time. (Prediction: Theory)

Andrew Ravens: This should be one of the best matches of the night as both stars can go in the ring. I know Theory has been pushed strongly over the last few months, but I’m not ruling out Ali walking out with the title as they’ve been behind him since returning. I have Theory going over and that’s the right call because he’s a bigger star than Ali at this time. (Prediction: Theory)

Consensus: Theory retains the US Championship

Judgement Day vs. Finn Bálor, A.J. Styles & Liv Morgan

Tyriece Simon: This will be an interesting match to see how they will use Morgan and Ripley in the match. I believe they should have moments to shine because everyone else is established in WWE. I think we will get some excellent tag team moves involving both Morgan and Ripley. I have the team of The Judgement Day winning because I think we will get a new member of the faction to cost the group of Balor, Styles, and Morgan. (Prediction: Judgement Day)

Jaychele Nicole: I’m excited to see this match because I love mixed tag team matches. I’m excited to see the use of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. The other talent in the match are much more established than the women. This could be a huge moment for Liv Morgan. For a while, she struggled to even get on pay-per-views. I believe that Finn, AJ, and Liv will get the win here, but will lose in their next bout. (Prediction: Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan)

Andrew Ravens: A fun match on paper that should deliver. This is a placeholder type of match for the event that can be described just like it. WWE shouldn’t beat Judgment Day here or anytime soon. They’re the top fact on the show and should remain booked as strong as possible. (Prediction: Judgment Day)

Consensus: Judgement Day

Bobby Lashley vs. MVP and Omos

Tyriece Simon: I think this may be the least exciting match on the card, but it still has the potential to be a solid match. I’m assuming this will end the feud between Lashley and Omos with MVP. I have Lashley defeating Omos and MVP due to miscommunication between the new team. MVP may hit Omos with an illegal object, and Lashley hits a spear on MVP to win. (Prediction: Lashley)

Jaychele Nicole: Honestly, I’m very tired of this feud. It’s extremely boring and played out at this point. I wish it would’ve ended after the Cage Match that they had. In order for the feud to end, I feel like the heels have to get a win. I’m guessing that the goal of this feud was to elevate Omos and this would be the only way to do it since he’s lost so much already. (Prediction: Omos & MVP)

Andrew Ravens: I think this is a clear example of WWE liking to repeat matches so often. Omos and MVP should go over since they have the advantage in storyline, which will lead to another handicap match with some type of a stipulation to go along with it. (Prediction: Omos and MVP)

Consensus: Omos & MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Tyriece Simon: Does Ezekiel get the win over Owens? This match is hard to call. I can see Ezekiel defeating Owens to finish their program. The crowd is behind Ezekiel, and he is a new babyface that WWE should build up. Although, I can see Owens defeating Ezekiel to move on to another feud, maybe Rhodes, potentially. I’ll go with Ezekiel because I think it won’t hurt Owens, and he could get a win back later. (Prediction: Ezekiel)

Jaychele Nicole: The only way I can really see Ezekiel winning is if they decide to make a star out of him here. Kevin Owens doesn’t have the best win record recently. Owens needs a pretty strong win, and this pay-per-view match would be a good spot for it. Owens is bigger than this feud which makes me think he’ll get the win. (Prediction: Kevin Owens)

Andrew Ravens: There’s no reason why Owens shouldn’t win here. Ezekiel is a comedy character and the fact that Owens is in this feud is just not right as he should be used better even though he’s been great with what he’s had to do. (Prediction: Kevin Owens)

Consensus: Kevin Owens

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Tyriece Simon: The build to this match has been underwhelming to me. I think the match would be better if it were a singles match between Asuka and Lynch because that feud has been in primary focus. It’s understood that Belair should defend her title, but I’d like it if she had her rivalry. With that said, I think Belair retains her title. There isn’t a need to take the title off of her, and I believe this is to have her defend the title on the card. It should be an entertaining match. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Jaychele Nicole: I’m really excited for this match and it is definitely my favorite on the card. All three women are extremely talented. I believe that Bianca is in for a lengthy reign and that this isn’t the time for her to lose her championship. With this match, they can still continue the feud between Asuka and Becky Lynch. This would allow for one of them to take the pin while still remaining strong. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Andrew Ravens: An interesting match that is the second biggest on the card in terms of star power. I find it hard to believe that Belair would drop the title here, but unless they want her to chase it again, it would be the place to do that should they not want her to take the pinfall or submission loss. I don’t see that here and have Lynch eating the loss with the program with Asuka continuing. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Consensus: Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Andrew Ravens: Just like their previous two matches, Rhodes must win here. Especially at this point as he has already beaten Rollins twice. While Rollins did get some heat back, in my opinion, it’s never a great idea to beat someone three times in a row on PPV. (Prediction: Cody Rhodes)

Jaychele Nicole: I’m really excited for their match. Every time that these two have faced each other, they have produced an amazing match. This will be the same. Cody cannot take a loss this early into his return. I don’t know if it’s the best that Seth is losing so much recently, but the matches are always stellar. (Prediction: Cody Rhodes)

Tyriece Simon: This is the match I am looking forward to the most on this card. I have enjoyed this feud between Rhodes and Rollins. It will be interesting to see how much WWE will allow them to do in the match. AEW fans know that Rhodes likes to take risks and be extreme in matches that will enable it. I expect both wrestlers to climb the top of the cell. This match will be the main event, and it’s well deserved. I have Rhodes getting the win and ending the rivalry with Rollins. (Prediction: Cody Rhodes)

Consensus: Cody Rhodes

There you have it. Hit up the comments section to let us know what you think about our WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 predictions, and to share your own!