WWE Makes Hidden Reference to Vince McMahon on Monday Night Raw

Vince McMahon may not have returned to WWE TV (so far!) but eagle-eyed fans spotted a subtle reference to the Executive Chairman on this week’s Raw.

The post-Elimination Chamber of Monday Night Raw saw appearances by the likes of Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as Hall of Famers Edge and Lita.

In the show’s main event, Edge lost to United States Champion Austin Theory thanks to interference by Finn Balor, continuing the Rated-R Superstar’s feud with the Judgment Day.

Vince McMahon

Since his shocking return to WWE less than two months ago, Vince McMahon has been huddled away in his office, trying to find a new owner for the company.

With this year’s WrestleMania airing from Los Angeles, WWE has gone all-in with a Hollywood aesthetic for the show, as reflected in the advertising.

WWE aired an advertisement for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title during Raw, and fans noticed that at the bottom of Reigns’ poster read the words “Directed by Vince McMahon.”

McMahon has reportedly not attended any WWE tapings since his return from retirement and has also kept away from creative meetings.

WrestleMania 39

This year’s WrestleMania will be the first (in theory) without McMahon making creative decisions behind the scenes.

In addition to Reigns Vs. Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will face 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

Asuka hopes to regain the Raw Women’s Championship and score her first win at WrestleMania when she takes on Champion Bianca Belair.

Matches rumored for the show include U.S. Champion Austin Theory Vs. John Cena and Seth Rollins Vs. Logan Paul.