WWE Higher-Up is “Confident” Naomi Will Return in Time

WWE Superstar Naomi‘s return to the promotion is just a matter of time, according to one higher-up with the promotion.

Naomi walked out with Sasha Banks (now NJPW‘s Mercedes Moné) during the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw, over a creative dispute with Vince McMahon.

Naomi and Mone felt that the planned feuds they were going to be in for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships devalued the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles they had won at WrestleMania 38.

Confident

It is far too late for WWE to get Moné but there’s still time to win over Naomi.

One WWE higher-up who spoke to Fightful Select said they are “confident” she will be returning to the promotion.

The report adds that prior to the May 2022 walkout, Naomi’s contract was coming up and that she and WWE were excited for her to sign a new deal.

The new contract Naomi was on the cusp of signing was likely the biggest money deal the former SmackDown Women’s Champion had ever seen from WWE.

Naomi has reportedly kept positive contact with WWE despite the walkout and some have speculated that she could be part of next week’s Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony (as she is married to Jimmy Uso.)

The higher-up who is confident of her return did not provide a timeline for when fans can expect Naomi back on TV.

Naomi Outside of WWE

It has been over seven months since Naomi walked out, but she has been busy in this time.

In September 2022, Naomi and Moné walked the runway for New York Fashion Week, a first for both women.

The pair also appeared at the premieres for Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and walked the (green) carpet for the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Glow made the trip to Japan earlier this month to watch Moné’s debut for New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 17.