Damian Priest Praised by WWE Legend: “He Has Come So Far”

One WWE Hall Of Famer has a lot of praise for current Monday Night RAW star Damian Priest.

Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, Oh You Didn’t Know, and had nothing but good things to say abut the Judgement Day member. He suggested that Priest has the potential to go on and become a WWE Universal Champion.

“Damian Priest, I think I’ve said it said it before, actually maybe on here, but he has come so far.” – Road Dogg

He added, “Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by — Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom — and he’s even in that group stepping out and shining, and so, big things [are coming], I predict he’ll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that, and I believe he could carry it.”

Since joining the main roster from NXT in 2021, Priest has certainly been impressive. He has enjoyed one run as United States Champion before going on to join the Judgement Day faction alongside Edge.

After being joined by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, the trio then turned on “The Rated-R Superstar,” taking over the faction themselves and later adding Dominik Mysterio to the mix as well.

Priest recently defeated Angelo Dawkins on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW to qualify for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match. On February 18 he’ll step into the chamber against Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford with the title on the line.

