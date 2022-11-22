WWE Holding Press Conference on Social Media Immediately Following Survivor Series

WWE announced on Monday that it’s holding a press conference immediately following their Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

The conference will be posted to the WWE YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok pages following the conclusion of the event on Saturday, November 26.

Triple H Will Break It Down

“WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will help break down the night in Boston,” WWE’s website wrote. “Two WarGames Matches will be featured on a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time, as The Bloodline take on Team Brawling Brutes and Team Bianca square off with Team Damage CTRL.”

Typically, WWE has avoided post-show press conferences. Triple H and others have participated pre and post-show NXT media calls, but that’s about the extent.

Of course, AEW, since its inception, has offered post-pay per view media scrums, to various degrees of success. Obviously, the media scrum at AEW’s All Out pay per view had the world talking for month, due to the comments of CM Punk.

While it’s possible these press conferences will be treated more as a “serious” type of showcase, it’s also quite possible that they could be used to further storylines. Regardless, there are sure to be headlines coming out of both the event itself, and the press conference that follows it, so be sure to stick with SEScoops as we provide all the updates coming out of Survivor Series: Wargames.