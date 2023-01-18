WWE is Hoping on Logan Paul Appearance At the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul‘s return to WWE programming could be a matter of days away if WWE gets its way.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer made an impression last year, having victories at both WrestleMania 38 and Summerslam, but lost at WWE Crown Jewel.

During the latter match with Roman Reigns, Paul suffered a torn meniscus injury which has kept him on the shelf since.

The Rumble

Fightful is hoping that Paul is fully healed and ready to appear at next week’s Royal Rumble, Fightful Select reports.

The report says that WWE hopes for an appearance by the Maverick, but does not confirm if WWE wants him in the Men’s Rumble match.

Fightful did specify that WWE is hoping he will train for an “upcoming match” and that they have “at least inquired” about it.

Recent reports suggested that Paul will face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, but an updated report has stated it will be Cena against U.S. Champion Austin Theory in April.

CryptoZoo

Paul hasn’t competed for WWE in months, but his name has been in the media for all the wrong reasons.

CryptoZoo, a game that Paul has heavily promoted on his ImPaulsive podcast, has been called little more than a scam by several users.

The game (which is currently offline) allows users to make money in the form of NFTs designed as various cartoon animals.

Paul has apologized to those who have lost money in the game, and Fightful’s report says that this controversy hasn’t been an issue for WWE’s booking of the YouTuber.