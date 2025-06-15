WWE Icon The Godfather Walks From Car Crash ‘Without A Scratch’

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather is lucky to be alive after surviving a serious car accident, and was able to walk away “without a scratch.” On Facebook, Godfather, real name Charles Wright, shared news of his unfortunate situation.

“I definitely believe in the safety of a Dodge Ram. Rolled three times and both of us walked away without a scratch.”

The Godfather was able to leave his Dodge Ram without a scratch.

The Gadfather was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame though this was only one of Wright’s WWE personas. Before becoming a fun-loving pimp, Wright worked as Kama, the ultimate fighting machine and as Papa Shango before that. In 2000, The Godfather became ‘The Goodfather,’ a member of the ultra-conservative pro-censorship group ‘Right to Censor.’ Wright has since shared that he hated his time as part of the faction.

Wright was lucky to escape this accident but this situation could have been far worse. His ordeal goes to show the importance of keeping aware when traveling on the road.